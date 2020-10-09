Elvia “Rose” Ramirez, 17-year-old from Parshall, is youngest COVID-19 death in North Dakota

North Dakota just saw its youngest death from COVID-19: a 17-year-old girl on Tuesday, which was counted in Thursday’s totals.

According to an article in the Grand Forks Herald, Elvia “Rose” Ramirez was from Parshall and was a member of the MHA Nation.

Ramirez’s mother says her daughter was initially transported to Trinity Hospital in Minot by ambulance on Sept. 22.

She told the Herald that she felt the hospital wasn’t prepared to take care of her daughter who was displaying increasingly worse symptoms.

KX News asked Trinity Health for a comment at their press conference on Friday.

“I don’t have a response to that. I think that we are prepared we were prepared and we will be prepared. I can’t talk about a specific case like that,” said Randy Schwan, Vice President of Trinity Health.

Ramirez died at Sanford Children’s Hospital in Fargo.