Emergency childcare for health workers, first responders now available in the Bismarck area

Emergency childcare services are now available in the Bismarck community for children of health, safety and lifeline workers — the people working in the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The care is for children in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The Bismarck Parks and Recreation District, Bismarck Public Schools and Central Regional Educational Association have partnered to offer the service.

The emergency childcare service starts Tuesday, April 14, and will be located at Horizon Middle School.

The complete list of who qualifies for the care, costs, staffing, hours of operation, registration and safety measures that are in place can be found on the Bismarck Parks and Recreation website at www.bisparks.org

Questions regarding the emergency childcare program can be directed to RaNae Jochim at 222-6766, or rjochim@bisparks.org.