Emergency declaration for Williams County extended until further notice

The Williams County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday morning to extend the public health emergency declaration for Williams County in response to the ongoing local, national, and global COVID-19 situation. The declaration is in effect until further notice.

By declaring a local state of emergency, additional financial resources can be accessed from the county’s emergency reserve fund as needed and the county will have increased flexibility for obtaining and securing resources for the COVID-19 response.

The declaration comes after efforts by Williams County officials to reduce the risk and spread of COVID-19 by limiting access to its buildings and conducting government services over the phone, by email, and online and increasing cleaning efforts.

“Williams County is committed to the health, well-being, and safety of its citizens,” said Williams County Commission Chairman Steve Kemp.