Emergency personnel respond to incident on Minot AFB

Emergency personnel responded to an incident on base housing on Minot Air Force Base on Friday.

The incident is limited to a single home, and emergency personnel wore protective equipment to respond to the incident at the house.

“The scene has been terminated and no hazardous material has been found,” Air Force Sgt. Smith said.

He said there is no risk to base personnel and that the scene is “secure and safe,” but could not specify what the incident was.

The event is under investigation.

We will update as soon as more information is available.

This is a developing story.

