MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Opioids are being misused every day in North Dakota and so many have died because of them.

That’s why preparation is so necessary to save a life, even if you do not work in emergency services.

The Minot District Health Unit is now raising awareness of this rising problem in the community.

Doctors often prescribe opioids to treat serious pain but can be highly addicting.

Now, Minot Fire Department is teaming up with the Health Unit’s Narcan Program, to help give everyone access to this life-saving medicine.

Holly Brekhus, the director of health promotion, said “A lot of times, they are the first people on the scene when there is an overdose, and they are trained in what Narcan is and how to use it and you know they have a good report with the public already. So it just seemed like a good fit, they are there helping and they can also be that messenger for friends and family”

To learn more about training with The First District Health Unit and how to acquire Narcan kits in our area please visit the First District Health Unit’s website.