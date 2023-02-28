BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Former Bismarck school board member Emily Eckroth and her husband are planning to open a bar downtown.

On Tuesday evening, they’re asking the city to say ‘yes’.

The couple, along with a third partner, is planning to take over the former Terra Nomad cafe along Main Avenue.

The city is considering granting a beer and wine license to the business.

The group plans to turn it into a bar and restaurant called ‘The Jousting Lemur’.

The building is owned by Rick Becker’s company Gulch Holdings.

Bismarck city commissioners are also considering a license for the owners of Old 10 Bar and Grill who are building a new bar in Bismarck.