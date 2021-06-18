Emmons County bans fireworks

Another fireworks ban was handed down on Friday, this time from Emmons County.

They join Burleigh and Morton Counties and the City of Mandan.

According to Mary Senger, the emergency manager for Emmons County, rural fire chiefs and the sheriff supported the ban on fireworks due to drought conditions and rural fire activity.

Senger says Braddock, Hague, Hazelton, Linton and Strasburg can set restrictions on their respective jurisdictions regarding fireworks if they wish.

The penalty for violation of this ban is a misdemeanor, a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.