Emmons County Commission says no to mask mandate

Emmons County is feeling the impacts of the coronavirus, from Linton to Hazelton and all points in between.

Cases of the coronavirus are out of control.

Saying their “struggling big time” leaders of health systems and hospitals across the county pleaded with the Emmons County Commission Tuesday morning to mandate masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“The current situation is not only overwhelming the Linton Hospital but also the Strasburg Care Center. There is a concern that if action is not taken on a county and city level in Emmons County that the state could mandate more restrictive measures which would negatively affect our schools and our businesses,” said Linton Hospital CEO Robert Black.

Emmons County has the highest per capita case rate in the entire country.

In addition to the mandate, medical experts also proposed establishing a COVID-19 task force for the county and limiting gathering to 50 or fewer people.

Despite everything the data shows, residents spoke out against the requirement of masks.

“Residents of our county are wise enough that they can make the correct decisions for themselves, and their family members on whether or not to wear a mask and whether or not to attend or participate in an event eat at a restaurant or make purchases at local businesses,” said Westfield resident Shawn Abbot.

After nearly an hour of back and forth discussion including about how mask mandates were rejected by the Linton and Fargo City Commissions, the Emmons County Commission decided to take no action and allow their residents to make the choice themselves.

That decision was not supported by Sara Newton, Linton Hospitals Chief Medical Officer.

“I will admit I am quite disappointed and I think one of the misconceptions that’s being conveyed is that it’s about personal liberty, and if this were about seat belts I’d totally agree, but when speaking about masks and not about you protecting yourself, it’s about you protecting your neighbor so this is not about personal liberty it’s about protecting the people around you,” said Newton.

She adds the hospital is very close to having a bed shortage, and with hospitals in Bismarck and Fargo near capacity, those people may have to be transported all the way to Sioux Falls.

Commissioner Erin Magrum made a strong argument against masks at the meeting.

“We’ve had previous cities, Fargo, Bismarck, other counties with similar situations that agree that the mandate aren’t what their folks want and I think Emmons County fell in that similar situation,” said Magrum.

Commissioners also said any mask mandate would be nearly impossible to enforce.

The North Dakota Department of Health reported Emmons County had six new positive cases on Monday.