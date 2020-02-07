Emmons County declares itself ‘2nd Amendment Advocate’ county

Emmons County has declared itself an “advocate” of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

At this week’s Emmons County Commission meeting, all five commissioners voted in favor of the resolution, which “declares its intent to oppose unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms,” according to a copy obtained by KX News.

The resolution, introduced by Commissioner Erin Magrum, says the five-member group is “concerned” about legislation at state and federal levels that “could have the effect of infringing on the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms”.

Emmons County joins a growing list of counties and cities across the country to pledge support for gun rights in recent weeks. Communities in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, and New York have discussed or approved measures to declare themselves “Second Amendment Sanctuaries”.

The resolution by Emmons County does not include the term “sanctuary county” or “sanctuary city.”

