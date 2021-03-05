Emmons County joins other locations with burn bans and fire emergencies

Emmons County has declared a burn ban and fire emergency, effective immediately, due to the extreme dry conditions in the region.

In a proclamation issued today, the county commission said a fire emergency and burn ban will go into effect whenever the North Dakota Rangeland Fire Danger Rating is in the High, Very High or Extreme Rating and/or a Red Flag Warning has been issued for Emmons County.

The action will remain in place until October 1.

The burn ban, when in effect, means no open burning of leaves, grass clippings, garbage/pits, construction debris, fallen trees, crop residue or hay land, sloughs, and campfires/bonfires.

Violating the burn ban can result in a maximum 30-day jail sentence and a $1,500 fine.

The Fire Danger Rating is available at: https://ndresponse.gov/

Morton County declared a burn ban and fire emergency Thursday.

Stark County also declared a burn ban and fire emergency on Tuesday.