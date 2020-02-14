Live Now
Emmons County Sheriff’s Department Sees Continuous Rise in Calls

The Emmons County Sheriff said the department has seen a continuous rise in calls for service over the last four years.

Theft, burglary and drug use top the list. Sheriff Gary Sanders said robbery and drug use tend to go hand in hand.

Unexpectedly, another rise in calls is for animal and livestock abuse, something the Sheriff said was rare years ago.

Sheriff Sanders has been in law enforcement for 32 years, and the number of calls keeps going up. Three years ago, Emmons County had just over 1,400 calls, and last year, they had about 1,750.

“The staffing is something people easily forget that if you’re a first responder: fire, medical or law enforcement, it’s a service that you provide to the community, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. So do we have the staff to provide somebody on the streets 24 hours? No, we don’t,” Sheriff Sanders added.

Sheriff Sanders said hiring isn’t easy for rural departments.

