Employees Apply Safety Education Training to Everyday Life

The North Dakota Safety Council is hosting its annual conference.

Its goal: to prevent work accidents, but its aim goes far beyond that.

The Safety Conference wants attendees to take what they learn and apply it to their everyday lives, even when people aren’t at work. The conference is going into its 47th year and has expanded from just under a dozen vendors to over a hundred.

Each year as the event grows, so does the amount of people it impacts — people like Jeffrey Forsberg, who is the Safety Director for BNI Coal.

He said his employees have taken what they’ve learned and applied it in real-life situations.

“For example Heimlich maneuver. We had a class and it was about two weeks later we actually had one of our former employees that actually ended up doing a life saver on a choking victim,” shared Forsberg.

The conference is going on through Thursday. It will cover a wide variety of topics like addiction in the workplace, hands-on patient care training and industrial training.

