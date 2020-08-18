Employers can now request specific testing for businesses

Many businesses had to close for a time, fighting COVID-19.

KX got alternatives on how businesses can continue to fight the pandemic without having to shut their doors.

By the Batch in Bismarck is the latest to reopen its doors after one of their employees had a possible exposure to COVID-19.

“I pretty much did this just to make sure my staff were safe and we’re being safe to our customers ’cause I have older clientele that come in here,” shared Penny Manley, owner of By the Batch.

While staying safe is important, many employers find themselves still having to spend money they’re missing out on, like Manley, who continued to pay her employees for the week she shut her doors.

“That’s huge. Huge. That’s a quarter of my monthly sales out the window. Actually more than that because I do Saturday sales at Bis-Market so yeah, that was a big bite,” said Manley.

As a way to help businesses to stay open and not have to spend the extra funds, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is giving them the tools to survive the pandemic.

“If they have enough that they can cover they don’t necessarily need to close. They can do a thorough cleaning, have those employees stay home, and reopen to the public just as normal. But it all depends on the situation,” explained Renae Moch, the director for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health.

Moch shares that the CDC recommends people who come into close contact with someone with COVID should be the ones to quarantine.

“So did they have more than 15 minutes of contact within 6 feet of each other,” explained Moch.

Employers can also seek testing advice from the Public Health Department and they will walk you through the best option for your business.

“We have had events where there have been 50 or more employees, and that doesn’t always work for them to go through the static testing site where the public is trying to have access to test. So we’ve made arrangements to do specific testing for businesses when they need that,” said Moch.

Moch also shared for those who are quarantined and are asymptomatic to get tested within the seven to 10 day window because it is more accurate.