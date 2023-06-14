BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Social interactions can sometimes be tough, especially for kids who are still learning. However, a pediatric therapy clinic in the Capital City is working to make it a little easier.

Empowered Kids Pediatric Therapy is hosting its first-ever kids’ camp this year. This camping-themed camp focuses on building kids’ social skills through both occupational and speech therapy.

“In this camp, occupational therapists focus on social skills learning with peer interaction,” said the Owner of Empowered Kids and Occupational Therapist, Hannah Zimmerman. “We also teach kids emotions — how to be an emotional detective — all while giving their bodies and their minds all the food that they need so that they can concentrate, be ready for social participation, be a good friend, and learn friendship skills.”

With many games and activities, therapists say the camp functions as a fun way to learn skills that carry over to school, the playground, or other social situations.

“We really, really wanted to be able to give kids an opportunity to not only teach them social language,” explained Speech Language Pathologist, Krista Murray, “but be able to put it into practice with peers, with kids their own age, and be able to give them skilled guided therapy to help them through those situations.”

The social skills camp runs until Thursday at the Empowered Kids Pediatric Therapy building and is focused on children ages five through eight.

To learn more about the therapy center, click here.