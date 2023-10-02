MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Right now, people working in animal shelters have a big push to find homes for all of the cats and dogs.

The Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting its Fall Empty the Shelters effort from October 1-15.

The Souris Valley Animal Shelter is one place joining the effort.

Brittany Schlacter from the Bissell Pet Foundation says some animal shelters take in every surrendered and found pet that comes in.

If they run out of space, some shelters put down animals to make more room.

Adopting a pet helps not only make space in the shelters but also saves these animals’ lives

“When you adopt a pet it helps that pet go home, be loved and adored in their new family. But it also opens up critical space for other pets so the animal shelter can help them. We are seeing right now that communities are having an increase in owner surrenders and stray intakes. That means there is no shortage of room that needs to be taken in animal shelters to save these pets,” said Brittany Schlacter, the marketing and public relations specialist of The Bissell Pet Foundation.

Schlacter says when they host this event they see spikes in pet adoptions.

At the event, they spay and neuter your new animal microchip it, and vaccinate your pet for $50 which is less than normal.