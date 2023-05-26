GARRISON, N.D. (KXNET) — An event was held on Friday, May 26, to celebrate EMS Week and to teach kids about the work first responders do.

The 6th annual EMS Kids Event lasted from 4 to 7 p.m. at Fort Stevenson State Park in the Garrison Bay Marina.

The event featured workers from local public services like the McLean County Sheriff’s Department, Sanford AirMed, and the Red Cross.

There was even a simulator that showed what could happen if you were in a car crash and you weren’t wearing a seatbelt.

The goal of the event is to make kids feel more comfortable around first responders so they won’t be afraid if an emergency happens.

“If they’re in an actual emergency, they know to do that. And if they don’t know how to do that. they’ll be in trouble. And then the first responders won’t know if there’s an emergency and if someone’s in it,” said Charlie Hoheisel, a child who lives in Grand Forks.

The event is hosted by Garrison-Max-Ryder-Makoti Ambulance each year.