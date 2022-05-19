It’s the 47th annual National Emergency Medical Service week. The purpose is to celebrate the work that EMS workers do.

This year’s theme is rising to the challenge, and it is meant to remind people that emergency personnel face many challenges and continue to rise about them.

Trinity Health’s First Response team is hosting community activities this week, while also recognizing EMS workers for all the work they do.



“It feels amazing,” said Jennifer Deeter, a paramedic for the First Response Air and Ground team at Trinity Health. “Fire and PD get a lot of recognition because you see them out in the community a lot more often. Big red firetrucks get a lot of attention. So being EMTs and paramedics helping the community out, it’s nice to be recognized.”

On Thursday, Trinity Health’s First Response team held a Save a Life Day at the Minot Family YMCA.



“We’re doing some hands-only CPR, as well as Stop the Bleed training, and some blood pressure checks as well,” said Amber Emerson, injury prevention specialist and safe kids coordinator at Trinity Health.

Emerson says it’s important to get your blood pressure checked and under control.



“Blood pressure can be one of the risk factors for stroke and heart attack,” said Emerson. “And it’s a very common thing that one in three to one in two have high blood pressure.”



First Responders are there to help when people are in need, but before they get there, it’s important to know what you can do to help an injured person.

Deeter says she likes teaching people how they can help others, especially those critical moments before her EMS team arrives on the scene.



“I like teaching people what to do before we get there because they can be the best hope that person has,” said Deeter. “Whether it’s CPR before the ambulance gets there, or putting a tourniquet on, or even just holding pressure on bleeding.”

The Stop the Bleed training teaches people how to stop serious bleeding before help arrives.



“All of this training is super important because an ambulance that you call may be 45 minutes to an hour away depending on the rural area that you’re in,” said Emerson. “The Stop the Bleed’s important because life-threatening bleeding happens and you can actually bleed to death within 15 minutes.”

Hands-only CPR allows people to offer help without performing mouth-to-mouth.



“It doesn’t take very long for somebody that has cardiac to go into brain death because they have no blood flow, and then swelling happens in somebody’s brain,” said Erica Erck, the cardiac coordinator at Trinity health. “So that’s the purpose of hand-only just so that people feel empowered to help someone that’s in a cardiac situation.”

Erck says the chest compressions can be performed to the beat of Staying Alive and Baby Shark.

Deeter says if people know how to help, they could save a life.



“Our response time in the city is about 7 minutes and if somebody collapses, they have about four minutes of oxygen still inside their body,” said Deeter. “So they can be the people that are still circulating that oxygen and saving that person’s brain and heart.

Trinity Health is having a Wild About Safety event at the Roosevelt Park Zoo on June 7. It’s free admission from 2 to 7 p.m.

Zoo visitors will be able to meet first responders, play games and activities, and visit safety exhibits.