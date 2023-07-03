TIOGA, N.D. (KXNET) — A produced water release was reported near Tioga on June 29.

According to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, Enable Bakken Crude Services LLC made the notification of the release from a six-inch gathering line.

The original estimates from Enable showed 2,290 barrels, or 96,180 gallons, of produced water were released, some impacted agricultural land.

Produced water is also known as brine or saltwater, and it’s a by-product of oil production.

The cause is still under investigation, and personnel from NDDEQ have been on location and are overseeing remediation.