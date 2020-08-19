Enchanted Highway in Regent getting some new additions

The Enchanted Highway is expanding its court with some new additions.

People traveling in the Peace Garden State can expect to see some new characters along the journey that makes up the Enchanted Highway.

“So, I thought what can I do? And then I thought let’s do something that draws people to the castle. What draws people to the castle? What sculpture would draw people to the castle would be the knight of the castle,” shared Gary Greff, the designer and founder of the Enchanted Highway.

After 31 years of welding the world’s largest metal sculptures, Greff is still hard at work.

Greff’s artwork has brought in people from far away to his hometown of Regent.

“I came back home and saw the town had gone from a town of 400 people to a town of 100 people, 150 people. So I thought if someone doesn’t do something in these small towns they’re going to be a thing of the past,” shared Greff.

NCSG Crane and Heavy Haul out of Montana lent Greff a hand in the process of putting the knight and dragon together, donating their equipment and labor free of cost.

“I met him on the Enchanted Highway and he was telling me about his story and I just said we’d really like to be a part of that. We have the equipment to help you out. Call me when you’re ready and we’ll take care of it,” explained Cody Calonge, Branch Manager of NCSG Crane and Heavy Haul.

For Calonge, there was no question in his mind that he and his crew would be there to help.

“For me it actually– It’s really kind of personal because I remember seeing it when I was a kid growing up as he started the statues in the early ’90s,” explained Calonge.

Four years in the making, the new sculptures can be found right next to the Enchanted Castle Hotel in Regent, but Greff says he isn’t done yet.

“The dragon will be breathing fire and the eyes will light up and it will screech. The knight will say, will have speakers that say, “I am the knight, here to defend the castle” when the dragons breathes fire and screeching,” shared Greff.

He hopes to have the entire project complete by the end of next summer.

Greff also says once it’s complete the knight and dragon will go off every hour, on the hour.