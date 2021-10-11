Encouraging inclusive sports: Association of the Blind to host blind sport event

Learning a new sport could be exciting. But what if you did that wearing a blindfold?

That’s how the Association of the Blind is hoping to pique your interest in blind sports — by giving you the chance to play in the dark.

The aim is to get out of your comfort zone to use your senses other than your sight.

Activities lined up include goalball, volleyball, and blind soccer.

Trampes Brown is president of the North Dakota Association of the Blind and he said this event is meant to promote sports for people with sight loss by encouraging those with sight to get involved.

“We’re using it as an opportunity to bring the general public out to experience something new, hopefully, get them involved in our organization may be helping to promote these sports,” Brown said.

Ultimately, the event is meant to raise awareness for schools to include blind sports in physical education programs.

“We are hoping that this will open the eyes, pardon the pun, for individuals that are teaching physical education in schools that these are all activities that you could do with your students,” he said.

Brown said these exercises can be done with just a “hand full of blindfolds” and “inexpensive equipment” if necessary

He explained that this will help students with any visual impairment “feel far more a part of their classes.”

The event is happening at Polaris Park in Minot this weekend and all funds raised at the event will be used to support the work of the association.

If you would like more information, you can head over to their Facebook page.