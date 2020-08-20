End of an era: Owners of Video Magic in Minot say farewell after 38 years of business

Movie lovers in Minot have reached the end of an era. One of the last video rental stores in the state has closed its doors for good. We caught up with the owners about the mark they left on the community and what’s next for them.

After more than three decades in business, Video Magic owners Rick and Jan Bonebrake have closed the store’s doors for good.

“I’m really happy that we had 38 years in business and we had a fun business,” said Jan.

The Bonebrake’s opened the store in 1982 and kept the business alive through the years with a small-town touch, one of the many things they will miss.

“Jeez. Over all these years we’ve had so many people you really got to know. People that would come in during quieter times, we would have a lot of conversation and get to know some people pretty well,” said Rick.

But like many other businesses, the pandemic is what brought that to an end. Rick says they figured they could have kept their doors open for a few more years but a drought of new film releases accelerated the closure.

“Not just the effects of streaming have hit us, but the effects of the movie-making because of the virus. New movies are few and far between and we need that,” added Rick.

When they announced they were closing, the response from the community was overwhelming. Rick and Jan say they were touched by the messages they saw.

He added, “I was really reminded of the impact that we had on the community.”

And now that the store is empty, the Bonebrake’s say they don’t know exactly what comes next, but they still have a little magic and a lot of memories left in them.

Video Magic’s tape-to-digital transfer service will still be up and running. They will use Artmain in Minot as a drop off center for customers.