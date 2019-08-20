End of FogCam — oldest running webcam shutting down at the end of August

The world’s oldest continuously operated webcam is shutting down at the end of August.

The San Francisco FogCam was set up in 1994 by two students at San Francisco State University. Inspired by the first-ever webcam, the Trojan Room coffee pot cam at the University of Cambridge, the FogCam was a way for the students to practice web coding.

The camera shows a view of Holloway Avenue at San Francisco State University. The view is updated every 20 seconds.

” We’ve slightly changed campus locations a few times as necessary over the years, to prevent being shut down by the university,” note FogCam creators and operators Jeff Schwartz (“Webdog”) and Dan Wong (“Danno.”)

The webcam has been maintained the past 25 years more as a labor of love. But now, they feel, it’s time to let it go.

You can check out the FogCam here — enjoy it while you can before the end of the month.