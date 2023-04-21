BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s the tale of Charles Bannon, confessed murderer of a Schafer family, and how a community took justice into its own hands in what’s been called “North Dakota’s Last Lynching.”

We’re taking a step back in time, all the way back to 1931 when an entire family disappeared in the town of Schafer which is now a North Dakota ghost town. And the major suspect is the farmhand.

The movie follows the town sheriff who is desperately trying to uncover the truth, while also keeping the townspeople from dishing out their own form of justice.

The showing premiered at 7 p.m. Friday.