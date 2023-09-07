NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Ending what many say is “unfair property tax” in North Dakota has been on many people’s minds since an initiated amendment was introduced by a group back in July.

The End Unfair Property Tax Committee, led by Bismarck businessman Rick Becker, is seeking to eliminate property taxes here in the state.

However, there are some steps they need to take first:

First, the petition needs 31,165 signatures in order to get approved to be placed on the ballot.

Rob Fuller is a business owner in Minot, who says he is proud his place can be a location people can go to sign the petition.

When he bought his house in 2016, he paid $5400 in property taxes. Now, his proposed tax for next year is $10,113.”

“Think about it. Just use mine as an example. That $10,000 I have to pay. If I don’t have to pay that in property tax, I am going to find another way to spend it. I am going to reinvest it in the community by shopping at this place or shopping at that place or doing different things. People say so that money is just lost. It is not lost. People will reinvest that money in other ways, in things they need and buy things,” said Rob Fuller owner of Spartan Firearms.

However, not everyone agrees. We spoke with former Mayor Shaun Sipma, who says that for communities, cities, and counties to run, it takes a team and of course money.

Sipma says schools and parks need to be funded, streets need to be cleaned, and snow needs to be plowed.

In order to keep this, you have to pay the people working.

“It is not that I think anyone is against the idea of getting rid of property taxes, but what is the plan? And does that plan involve paying more in the end down the road? If that is special assessments, if that is higher sales tax on top of special assessments, then absolutely, that could be the case. We just have not heard what the proposal is to replace those property taxes,” said Shaun Sipma.

Rick Becker has said that if this passes, the state would help fund local schools and essential services through Legacy Fund dollars, and money that’s now given to private businesses.

Shaun Sipma says if that happens, that money will be gone in a decade.