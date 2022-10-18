WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — 4-H remains a big part of families in North Dakota, but club leaders in Williston say there’s a lot more to the program than just blue ribbons and livestock.

This evening, October 18, the NDSU extension office on Highway 2 in Williston is welcoming parents and kids to learn about the club and enjoy some pizza.

Williams County is expecting a lot more families this year, about 18% more than last year.

And project leaders say it’s because of what they offer, from hands-on activities to learning opportunities.

Kelly Leo from NDSU says, “4-H is so diverse it’s not animals and cooking it’s everything you can think of. And STEM is really big in 4-H right now. Coding, robotics, all of those things are really becoming mainstream in 4-H. So, I think it’s a great opportunity for any youth any walk of life.”

Tonight’s open house is happening from 6 to 8 at the research extension center on highway two.

