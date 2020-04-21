Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 9
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Enel Green Power North America Donates $1.3M to Local Frontline Workers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Front-line workers across the country, and even here in North Dakota, have put in a countless amount of hours to bring our communities back to its a normal shape and one multi-billion dollar company has chipped in to offer a little help.

Enel North America, a green power renewable energy company, donated $1.3-million dollars to support 75 COVID-19 frontline organizations, like hospitals, grocery stores, and many others, across Canada and the US, in communities where they house their wind farms.

“We want to help our local communities and we felt that’s important to us and so we reached out to find some things that they might need and we decided to make donations.” Site Manager of Lindahl Wind Farm Jordan Huston said.

5 of those organizations receiving donations are here in Western North Dakota where the Lindahl Wind Farm is housed.

“The Tioga Medical Center, the Ray volunteer fire department, the Tioga volunteer fire department, and the Wildrose volunteer fire department as well,” Huston said.

The money will be used for training, necessary equipment, and COVID-19 emergency response needs.

Tioga Fire and Ambulance Service Treasurer, Randell Pederson told me with their high demand in service, he and his team appreciate any relief they can get.

“We’re in a constant state of demand as a department and it’s nice to have a partner alongside who helps us with all our needs and ensures we’re able to continue serving our communities,” Pederson said.

“We’ve realized that this COVID-19 pandemic has become a problem and we felt we had the power to help,” Huston said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Central McLean Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central McLean Baseball"

Legion Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legion Baseball"

Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Morton Election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morton Election"

Frontline Workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frontline Workers"

Gathering Space

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gathering Space"

Door to Door Teacher

Thumbnail for the video titled "Door to Door Teacher"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/21"

Tuesday forecast: from snow to 70s all in the same days

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday forecast: from snow to 70s all in the same days"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/21"

Scranton Schools Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scranton Schools Ahead"

MAFB Welcome Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB Welcome Home"

Beulah Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Softball"

Bismarck Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Softball"

Lincoln Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Marathon"

Monday, April 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, April 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Robert Suhr KX News Covid-19 Religion Story 4-20-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News Covid-19 Religion Story 4-20-20"

investigation Complete

Thumbnail for the video titled "investigation Complete"

Minot Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Fire"

Border Separation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Separation"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge