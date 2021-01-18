Energy, environmental groups look for fair representation in next administration

Local News

by: Andi Ahne

With a new president often comes quite a bit of policy changes.

Organizations dealing with energy and the environment are waiting to see what will happen once President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

With the inauguration just days away, and pipeline projects still in the works, North Dakota energy groups fear the Biden-Harris administration will interfere with their efforts.

“Well, I think what we want out of Congress is a fair and level playing field, and one that we can continue to produce energy and provide jobs for North Dakotans, and that’s critically important.
Sometimes the message, it just gets completely lost in some of the rhetoric you see. We just have to do our best to get through this period of time, and hope that reasonableness and common sense prevail,” said President of the North Dakota Petroleum Council, Ron Ness.

North Dakota environmental groups feel the Trump administration didn’t take their concerns seriously.

“President Trump rolled back a number of important environmental regulations that protected health and wildlife and public lands, things like that. So, we think the Biden administration will definitely be more sympathetic,” said Sierra Club Conservation Officer, Wayde Schafer.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris officially take office Wednesday.

