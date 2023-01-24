BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Many across our region have the opportunity to meet with experts in the energy industry this week.

The Energy Progress and Innovation Conference, also known as EPIC, kicked off Tuesday at the Bismarck Event Center.

It features more than 200 exhibit booths representing more than 30 states.

There will also be speakers, break-out sessions, and network opportunities available.

Ted Hoepfner, the 2023 EPIC chairman, says it’s a great time for the public to hear from those in the energy industry and to learn more about how everything works.

“There is kind of a lack of understanding sometimes of understanding how the electric grid works. We are getting power sent across the country which is an interesting idea of looking at it kind of like a plumbing system. Only so much power can be put through your electric transmission lines at a time,” said Hoepfner.

You can visit the conference Tuesday for free. However, for the next two days, there will be a $75 fee to attend.