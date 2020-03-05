Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette coming to Williston in May

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette will be coming to Williston in May for the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference. Brouillette also committed to including Coal Country as part of the trip, according to Sen. John Hoeven.

“We appreciate Secretary Brouillette’s commitment to come to North Dakota’s coal country and to work with us to ensure that coal is fairly valued as a reliable source of baseload power,” said Hoeven. “We look forward to the secretary’s visit, and we appreciate his commitment to make our lignite industry a priority during the trip.”

At both a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing and a Senate Energy and Water Development Appropriations Committee hearing, Brouillette affirmed his commitment to assist in maintaining the grid’s access to affordable and reliable coal-generated electricity, said Hoeven.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/5"

Eastgate BPS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eastgate BPS"

Day of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day of Hope"

Ward Tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Tax"

Hand Sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hand Sanitizer"

Verdict

Thumbnail for the video titled "Verdict"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/5"

Bismarck Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Basketball"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/6"

Thursday Forecast: Decreasing wind and cooler temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Decreasing wind and cooler temperatures"

Childcare in Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Childcare in Williston"

Minot Caucus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Caucus"

Bus Cameras

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus Cameras"

Baesler Exclusive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baesler Exclusive"

Brandi Jude

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandi Jude"

River Road

Thumbnail for the video titled "River Road"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Tioga

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tioga"

KX Gives Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Gives Back"

Spring Snowmelt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Snowmelt"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge