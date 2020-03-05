Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette coming to Williston in May

Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette will be coming to Williston in May for the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference. Brouillette also committed to including Coal Country as part of the trip, according to Sen. John Hoeven.

“We appreciate Secretary Brouillette’s commitment to come to North Dakota’s coal country and to work with us to ensure that coal is fairly valued as a reliable source of baseload power,” said Hoeven. “We look forward to the secretary’s visit, and we appreciate his commitment to make our lignite industry a priority during the trip.”

At both a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing and a Senate Energy and Water Development Appropriations Committee hearing, Brouillette affirmed his commitment to assist in maintaining the grid’s access to affordable and reliable coal-generated electricity, said Hoeven.