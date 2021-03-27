Enforcement for underage drinking begins April 1 during Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

A statewide campaign against underage drinking begins April 1 as a part of Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

Law enforcement across the state of North Dakota will conduct compliance checks and shoulder taps from April 1 to May 23 in an effort to prevent life altering consequences caused by underage drinking.

People under 21 found to be consuming or in possession of alcohol could face fines and end up in court. No matter the age, driving under the influence is not only illegal, but dangerous.

“There are zero excuses for underage drinking and for driving under the influence. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign is a great reminder to everyone – including young drivers – to make the choice to always drive sober,” says Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch.

Preliminary crash fatalities in 2021 are trending higher than previous years with 21 fatalities to date, making this campaign a vital part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

Visit the North Dakota Crash Memorial Wall to view memorials built on the hope of preventing another death on North Dakota roads.