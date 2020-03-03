Engineers Want to Study Landslide Potential in Bismarck

As the weather warms up and the ground softens, the Burleigh County Highway Department is looking to be proactive in preventing future landslides.

Department representatives are asking the County Commission for $200,000-$300,000 that would go toward a study on how to prevent future landslides on River Road in Bismarck, specifically a 4 ½ mile section stretching Between Burnt Boat Drive to Highway 1804.

Just before Christmas last year, a massive landslide closed a portion of River Road for eight days.

The highway department said they’re worried more slides could happen this spring because of how wet the soil remains.

“We’ve had concerns all winter long about how much water is still seeping out of that hill, so as things start to thaw out in that area, that ground will start to lubricate up again and we may very well have another slide in that area,” said Burleigh County Engineer Marcus Hall.

Hall added that they’ve identified seven to eight spots along River Road that are at risk for slides.

The study, if approved, should take a year with improvements getting underway in 2022.