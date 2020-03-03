Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

Engineers Want to Study Landslide Potential in Bismarck

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As the weather warms up and the ground softens, the Burleigh County Highway Department is looking to be proactive in preventing future landslides.

Department representatives are asking the County Commission for $200,000-$300,000 that would go toward a study on how to prevent future landslides on River Road in Bismarck, specifically a 4 ½ mile section stretching Between Burnt Boat Drive to Highway 1804.

Just before Christmas last year, a massive landslide closed a portion of River Road for eight days.

The highway department said they’re worried more slides could happen this spring because of how wet the soil remains.

“We’ve had concerns all winter long about how much water is still seeping out of that hill, so as things start to thaw out in that area, that ground will start to lubricate up again and we may very well have another slide in that area,” said Burleigh County Engineer Marcus Hall.

Hall added that they’ve identified seven to eight spots along River Road that are at risk for slides.

The study, if approved, should take a year with improvements getting underway in 2022.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bismarck Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bucks"

Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Basketball"

Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Basketball"

Revamping Downtown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Revamping Downtown"

Landslide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Landslide"

Monday, March 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, March 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Kids on Internet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids on Internet"

Rivera-Rieffel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rivera-Rieffel"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/2"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Fire Survivors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Survivors"

Your Monday afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/2"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/2"

Monday Forecast: Warm with rain chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Warm with rain chances"

Life Hacks: Stinky Feet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Hacks: Stinky Feet"

College Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Softball"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

MAHC Mission

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAHC Mission"

Celebration of Ellie Follow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Celebration of Ellie Follow"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge