BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Sacred Pipe Resource Center is going to host a Native American-inspired dining experience on Saturday, March 23 at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 818 E. Divide in Bismarck.

According to a news release, the event is going to help raise funds for the work of the new Heart of Our Nation community task force that addresses issues of exploitation of women in the area.

The dining event will have two meal times, one at 5:30 p.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m.

The four-course dinner was organized by ethnobotanist and Native American plant expert, Linda Black Elk, and it will be prepared by chef Ayanna Maynard.

The meal is going to have healthy, traditional ingredients, including a three sisters’ salad; a bison-based soup with tinpsila and hominy; a main course of bison and wild rice meatballs with green chili sauce and wojapi drizzle, whipped with squash garnished with pumpkin seeds, and chef’s vegetable; and a dessert of rotated corn wasna with fresh raspberries drizzled with maple essence.

The meal will also have options for traditional tea flavors.

“Each table at the event will feature a door prize made by a local Native artist and a featurette so we can showcase all of the Native talent we have in the cities,” said Executive Director of the Sacred Pipe Resource Center, Cheryl Kary.

There will be models walking around wearing hand-made ribbon skirts made by local Native artists and storytelling by Native musicians and cultural experts.

“We want to give people an immersive experience with this event,” Kary added, “so they can taste Native foods, see Native art, hear Native music, and experience Native culture and generosity. And they will be contributing to a great cause as well.”

Tickets are $50 and are available online at the Sacred Pipe Resource Center’s website, but they are limited because of space.