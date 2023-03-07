BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck community members will have the opportunity to have Coffee with a Cop on March 11.

According to a news release, Coffee with a Cop is a time and place where people can discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink coffee with police officers.

Everyone in the community can attend, it starts at 9 a.m. and goes until noon at the Gifted Bean Coffee House in the Veterans Memorial Public Library, 515 N 5th St.

This event gives people the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in neighborhoods.

Most of the time, law enforcement only has contact with the public during emergencies or emotional situations, which are not the best times for relationship-building.

Coffee with a Cop breaks down those barriers and gives a relaxing one-on-one interaction and communication.