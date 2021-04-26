Enrollment at North Dakota colleges down slightly as high school seniors take gap year

About 25 percent of high school seniors took a gap year, or a year off, because of the pandemic.

In North Dakota, while enrollment was down slightly, it wasn’t as bad as what schools across the nation were experiencing.

Bismarck State College reported 58 fewer students enrolled in the spring of 2020 to the spring of 2021.

At Minot State University, enrollment was down 144 students.

But at both schools, fall enrollment is already trending up.

The dean of enrollment management at BSC has a message for incoming college students.

“Don’t wait. Don’t put your future on hold. Take this opportunity to get the education that you need to be workforce ready, to position yourself well so that when we come out of this, you’re marketable and you can be employed and earning a high wage in a high-demand field,” said Karen Erickson.

KX News reached out to Williston State College and Dickinson State University but did not hear back.