Enrollment is down at most North Dakota colleges

College enrollment is yet another thing affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Dickinson State University saw a 7 percent increase from 1,350 students to 1,441.

But colleges like Bismarck State, Minot State and Williston State all had decreases.

Bismarck State went from 3,739 students to 3,7-16.

Williston State dropped from 1,132 to 959.

And Minot State went from 3,121 to 2,920.

“This year with COVID and some of the changes, I think there was a lot of students that chose not to do the way they had done it before and maybe have decided not to go to school or take part-time credits when they were full-time or some of those different things. So, we saw a decrease there in students returning,” said Michael Linnell, director of university communications.

We also reached out to the University of Mary but did not hear back