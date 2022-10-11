BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The American Water Works Association (AWWA) was founded in 1881, and it’s the largest organization of water supply professionals in the world.

The AWWA is dedicated to the public health and welfare of drinking water.

The American Water Works Association not only ensures there are sufficient amounts of clean drinking water, but they also make sure the water is of unquestionable quality.

The North Dakota AWWA section began its annual conference Tuesday.

The Bismarck Hotel and Conference center was flooded with members and leaders of North Dakota’s AWWA.

Topics such as water quality, pollution, infrastructure, and more. One speaker discussed how you can get the most out of your wellhouse.

“Maybe chemical containment, or replacing different pumps, or looking at if the pump is efficient, and if the pump is water efficient. Those are all different things that you can look at to improve the quality of your well,” said Kris Knutson, APEX Engineering Design engineer.

The conference will run on Wednesday and Thursday. Members can listen to speakers talk more about the importance of ensuring good quality of water and infrastructure in our area.