EPA grant funds North Dakota schools to test for lead in drinking water fixtures

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality is hoping to keep school drinking water safe, thanks to a grant.

Under the Water Infrastructure Improvement Act, Congress approved EPA grant funds to be available to test lead in drinking water fixtures within public school facilities throughout the state.

Schools can voluntarily use the funds to test their water, but they aren’t forced to.

The North Dakota Drinking Water Program Administrator tells KX News there haven’t been any signs that may pose a threat of hazardous lead.

He says even though this is a step to possibly find a problem, there’s no grant funds to fix it.

“If a school was to find out that they had a huge problem then you’re going to have to fix the situation and those funds are not provided or available for any type of program and most school districts don’t have that type of money,” Greg Wavra said.

Wavra says a handful of schools have shown interest, but none have agreed to actually go through with it yet.