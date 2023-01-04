MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Many economic developments are underway in our state this year.

EPIC Companies has invested millions of dollars into Minot, and are seeking approval to invest even more.

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, EPIC Companies sought a five-year $2.88 million Tax Increment Financing plan for the first phase of a mix-use development near the new hospital.

‘The Tracks’ is a housing plaza that EPIC plans to hold apartments and condos, a parking garage, commercial business space, and more.

EPIC was previously approved for a five-year TIF for street improvements near Blu on Broadway, and a 20-year TIF for the redevelopment of the Big M Building

Council members expressed their support for the project because of the new developments coming to Southwest Minot and the need for housing in the city.

“This is an investment that’s going to pay off for generations, for generations. We get to make a decision that’s going to improve things for our grandchildren. And to make things right, to make things good for Minot. I think this is the start of many positive types of developments in Minot. And that’s why I’m going to give my full support,” said Minot’s Mayor, Tom Ross.

In the future EPIC Companies plan to apply for a 10-year TIF for the development.

For that, the company will need approval from Ward County Commissioners and the Minot Public School Board.