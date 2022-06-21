WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — David Handeland, a 58-year-old male from Epping, has been arrested for the murder of Leslie Anne Lyon, a 25-year-old woman from Wisconsin.

According to the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call on Saturday, June 19, regarding a shooting in Williams County.

Upon arrival, Deputies found that Lyon had been shot and was dead. Handeland was then taken into custody on charges of Murder and Terrorizing and is currently being held in Williams County Correctional Center.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional details have been provided.