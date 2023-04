BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Earlier on Thursday, several firetrucks were seen outside of The Laughing Sun Brewery in Bismarck.

According to Matthew Wilke of the Bismarck Fire Department, a small equipment fire broke out, after a machine burned out.

This happened next door to The Laughing Sun Brewery at Boll Cabinets.

It moved into the attic and roof structure of the building they share.

They were able to put out the fire but wanted to make sure the flames did not spread into the brewery as well.