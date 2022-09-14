MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A mobile simulation unit designed to enhance care in high-level emergencies has been providing rural North Dakota with emergent and quality medical care.

Trinity Health’s mobile simulation unit is a strong partner in education and medical trauma events.

It helps providers deliver quality health care in the safest and most efficient way possible in rural North Dakota.

“In our rural state it’s kind of hard for people to go to the cities or go even to the cities like Minot, Fargo, and things like that to get training and so our goal is to hit all of the critical access hospitals within the state as well as all the rural EMS stations as well,” said Rob Klink, the Simulator Coordinator for SIM-ND.

Trinity Health is the only mobile unit in northwestern North Dakota that is active.

Not only can the unit help train health care providers, but it also attracts others to consider joining the profession.

The Minot SIM-ND crew has trained over 500 first responders within our region.

“North Dakota is pretty rural so when we have the opportunity to have something like the SIM truck that has the ability to come to us it’s very nice because then we’re not taking days off or days away from our unit trying to get an education that’s necessary,” said Madison Stephens, an ICU RN at Trinity Hospital.

“You have smaller cities like Williston and Kenmare a lot that come here with a lot of heart attacks and strokes and patients like that. So, it’s nice that they can take this truck to those rural communities that they have more education on how to deal with that stuff And they maybe aren’t as afraid when their dealing with it or have a better experience with it,” Kaylie White, and ICU RN at Trinity Hospital.

The 45-foot SIM truck contains a custom-made ER room, ambulance simulator, and a control room where SIM-ND staff manage the operation of the mobile situation.

The unit is stocked with the same equipment used in a functioning ambulance and emergency room including oxygen, delivery, suction, defibrillators, and intravenous fluids.

The unit is equipt for 70 different emergency scenarios.

Klink said, “Bringing this training to everybody, they’re able to learn from their mistakes, grow off of their successes. It kind of reinforces good practice and is helping to move us out of old medicine and get more into the current century.”

Members of the SIM-ND crew say the unit benefits patient care and will continue to increase the level of innovation they bring to rural parts of the state.

In addition to training first responders and students, the unit is used for public education, community outreach projects, and to promote health care professions to students in elementary through high school.