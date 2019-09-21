Live Now
ER physicians host wilderness first aid course

Emergency Physicians are teaching people how to deal with medical emergencies in the backcountry and wilderness.

They hosted a wilderness first aid and life support course designed for hunters and fishers on Saturday.

People got a chance to learn how to splint a fracture, stabilize neck injuries and more.

It was an introductory class with no formal medical training, but officials say this training is needed, especially since there are so many remote areas in North Dakota.

“As ER doctors, Justin and I see injuries all the time. We see opportunities for people who could have rendered some care to themselves to ease the suffering of their illness or injury before they get to the hospital. We want people to have those skills so that they can help themselves and their families,” said Jon Solberg, ER Physician.

An advanced class will also be held next year in June.

