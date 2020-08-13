ERG application open to businesses

The North Dakota Economic Resiliency Grant is officially accepting applications from businesses across the state.

Businesses can apply for up to $50,000 for one location and $100,000 if it has multiple locations.

A questionnaire needs to be completed describing the business, tax information and basic information.

Receipts and documentation showing proof of purchase may be submitted between March 27 through Dec. 29 for use of the funds.

“We went to over 10,000 businesses via survey, as well as regional collection mechanism, like focus groups, etc. And asked the business community what they needed to be successful. And the answer was near-unanimous and that was, ‘I need my customers to come back,'” shared James Leiman, the Director of Economic Development and Finance for the Department of Commerce.

The Department of Commerce is expecting the average amount of funds business owners will receive is $11,000.

The ERG program was allocated $66 million by the State Emergency Commission through the CARES Act.