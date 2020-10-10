Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

ERG has awarded nearly $24 million to North Dakota businesses for COVID-19 related changes

North Dakota’s Economic Resiliency Grant has awarded almost $24 million to businesses in the Peace Garden State.

Through this program, almost 1,300 businesses across the state have been allocated funds to make COVID-19 related changes.

Businesses have used the money to purchase PPE for employees, install hand sanitizer stations and air purification systems.

KX spoke to the Director of Economic Development who says round two of relief is in the works.

“There will be dollars remaining and the Emergency Commission subsequently, followed by the budget section, will make decisions as to how we pursue it. But there will be a round two. The question is in what form will it arrive,” said James Leiman, Director of Economic Development for the Department of Commerce.

He went on to say businesses can expect round two to be ready by the end of October or early November.

