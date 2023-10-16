MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Erica Bailey, an instructor at MSU, is joining the registry of interpreters.

The registry is the national certifying body of sign language interpreters.

Bailey says it’s a big deal for her because she gets to be an advocate. And she was part of the original testing process, helping the test be developed, in the first place.

It’s actually a three-part test in order to be fully certified.

Bailey is a child of a deaf parent and says she grew up interpreting for her parents.

She says interpreting is a calling and wherever she goes, it finds her.

“It is a huge accomplishment. It is a national certification, so it is the highest level you can get for interpreting, so I can move to any state and still be able to interpret,” said Erica Bailey, an ASL Instructor/Interpreter.

Bailey wants the community to know that American Sign Language is not English and has it is own syntax and grammar features.