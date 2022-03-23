North Dakota District 35 Senator Erin Oban has officially submitted a letter of resignation from her state senate seat, effective March 27.

Oban was recently named the state director of USDA Rural Development in North Dakota.

The District 35 Democratic-NPL is responsible for appointing Oban’s replacement to fulfill the remainder of her term. The District 35 Democratic-NPL Executive Committee has chosen to open the process to any resident of District 35 interested in the position.

Interested individuals are invited to submit their name in writing to Joe Elsberry, chairman of the District 35 Democratic-NPL, at Joe.Elsberry@gmail.com. Those inrterested will participate in interviews scheduled and conducted by the District 35 Democratic-NPL Executive Committee on March 27.

Following the interview process, the executive committee will select the appointee, submit the appointment to the North Dakota Secretary of State, and announce the appointment of the new senator for District 35.

In February the committee endorsed former state senator Tracy Potter as their candidate for the District 35 Senate seat in the November election.