Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Escape Point in Minot uses extra fabric to make masks for essential workers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Now that the CDC is recommending people wear face masks in public places, churches and sewing clubs have been busy making those masks.

One unlikely business is utilizing its tools to also create personal protective equipment.

“When you own an escape room you keep everything. You have to have everything just sort of stockpiled cause you never know when you’re gonna need to make a repair or when you’re gonna need a scrap piece of something,” Danielle Duncan, owner of Escape Point said.

Duncan solved the puzzle for a relative when she was asked to create personal protective equipment for him to wear to work.

“My brother works at Home Depot and was recently told that they are likely going to have to start wearing masks. So I started like looking around the house like what can I make a mask out of and then I remembered we had all of this fabric leftover from when we sewed the Maroon Balloon,” Duncan said.

The Maroon Balloon is one of the escape rooms at Escape Point. It was hand made last summer — and thankfully, had lots of left over fabric. So Duncan grabbed up the pieces and got to work on the masks right away.

“Right now everybody is stuck at home so it was the one, kind of a small thing we could do we stuff that we had anyways. We sacrificed some T-shirts which actually make some really great ties. So you cut out the squares, sew in the ties ya know flip them all inside out,” Duncan explained.

Duncan says she has made 36 masks in total and is excited that her business can still contribute during tough times.

“It’s kind of an easy way to give back with skills that we possess. We can’t do much more. Everybody wants to help but you gotta sorta stay in your lane and our lane is gonna be providing fun.”

Escape Point is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/9"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/9"

Cold & sunny with a big warm-up to come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold & sunny with a big warm-up to come"

2 Mighty Missouri VO

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 Mighty Missouri VO"

Homebody Hero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homebody Hero"

Library Videos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library Videos"

Library Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library Cards"

Families Adapting to Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Families Adapting to Home"

Guardianship Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guardianship Cases"

E-Sports

Thumbnail for the video titled "E-Sports"

Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soccer"

Investigation Approved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation Approved"

Spring Thaw Roads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Thaw Roads"

Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Crosby Clinic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crosby Clinic"

Pandemic Superhero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pandemic Superhero"

Easter Bunny Police Escort

Thumbnail for the video titled "Easter Bunny Police Escort"

Curbside Pickup

Thumbnail for the video titled "Curbside Pickup"

Heavens Helpers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heavens Helpers"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge