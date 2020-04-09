Escape Point in Minot uses extra fabric to make masks for essential workers

Now that the CDC is recommending people wear face masks in public places, churches and sewing clubs have been busy making those masks.

One unlikely business is utilizing its tools to also create personal protective equipment.

“When you own an escape room you keep everything. You have to have everything just sort of stockpiled cause you never know when you’re gonna need to make a repair or when you’re gonna need a scrap piece of something,” Danielle Duncan, owner of Escape Point said.

Duncan solved the puzzle for a relative when she was asked to create personal protective equipment for him to wear to work.

“My brother works at Home Depot and was recently told that they are likely going to have to start wearing masks. So I started like looking around the house like what can I make a mask out of and then I remembered we had all of this fabric leftover from when we sewed the Maroon Balloon,” Duncan said.

The Maroon Balloon is one of the escape rooms at Escape Point. It was hand made last summer — and thankfully, had lots of left over fabric. So Duncan grabbed up the pieces and got to work on the masks right away.

“Right now everybody is stuck at home so it was the one, kind of a small thing we could do we stuff that we had anyways. We sacrificed some T-shirts which actually make some really great ties. So you cut out the squares, sew in the ties ya know flip them all inside out,” Duncan explained.

Duncan says she has made 36 masks in total and is excited that her business can still contribute during tough times.

“It’s kind of an easy way to give back with skills that we possess. We can’t do much more. Everybody wants to help but you gotta sorta stay in your lane and our lane is gonna be providing fun.”

Escape Point is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.