Road to Recovery

Escaping Rural North Dakota: A Recovery Story

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

You’ve heard it before, but it’s worth saying again and again: Addiction does not discriminate, and it can happen to anyone.

In rural North Dakota, it’s happening to kids. Those that are struggling now as adults, started out young, trying to kill time in a town where it’s either the norm, or there’s no one around to warn you of the consequences.

Pete Dewald shared his story: “I grew up in Wishek, North Dakota. Small town, about 1,000 people. When I was about 12 or 13, I drank alcohol for the first time: vodka, I drank to get blacked-out, I did. And by about age 14, I tried meth.”

Dewald says as time went on, it only got worse. The meth became an everyday habit, and by 25, he was using IVs.

“Looking back, I mean I think I was just missing something inside. I’m not sure why. I was just looking for a way to escape reality,” he added.

Out in rural North Dakota, it took 10 years before the consequences hit. With little resources around, he moved to Bismarck in 2016 to try to make a change.

“Me and my parents, we didn’t know of anything to do. You could maybe go to the hospital, but you know, that’s maybe a day or two,” Dewald explained.

But it took more than one try. Dewald dropped out of treatment and started selling meth as a way to make money, and to make sure it was always available.

“It was a fear of running out. You know, I wanted to be high and stay high all the time. It was the only way I knew,” he shared.

In 2018, Dewald was federally indicted.

“And that’s when I went to jail. And even after being released on pre-trial release in 2018, I couldn’t stay sober, even with fear driving that, you know ‘I need to stay sober. I’m out on bond,'” he shared.

The solution was inpatient treatment at Heartview, and now, he’s been in a sober living home for several months.

“I mean the amount of lives you touch. You don’t realize it at the time. I mean I’ve now gotten a chance to look at that and accept responsibility for what I have done,” he explained.

In the end, it took a change of mindset, that many in recovery say, isn’t easy to come by in small towns.

Dewald says you have to have something driving you to get to where he’s at. For him, it’s his family and wanting to stay alive.

He says for those who really want help, there are resources, but you have to be honest with yourself. And right now, you have to be willing to move to the city.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/12"

Warmer Temps With Snow Chances Tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warmer Temps With Snow Chances Tonight"

Recovery Reinvented LIVE Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovery Reinvented LIVE Interview"

Recovery-friendly work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovery-friendly work"

Region 5 Volleyball quarterfinals 11.11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 5 Volleyball quarterfinals 11.11"

Region 7 Volleyball quarterfinals 11.11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 7 Volleyball quarterfinals 11.11"

Swimming & Diving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Swimming & Diving"

Highway Dedication

Thumbnail for the video titled "Highway Dedication"

Monday, November 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, November 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Sanford Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanford Health"

Wreaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths"

Williston Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Update"

Veterans Voice 11-12-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voice 11-12-19"

Kathryn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kathryn"

Wind Farms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wind Farms"

UMary Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Soccer"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/11"

Your Veterans Day One Minute Forecast 11/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Veterans Day One Minute Forecast 11/11"

Prepare For Low Wind Chills All Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For Low Wind Chills All Day"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge