Esmond-Area Farm & Ranch Offer Unique Products

A small plot of land near Esmond holds North Dakota’s only full-time culinary herb farm.

It’s also home to a burgeoning sheep and chicken ranch.

They were recently awarded grants from the state Ag Products Utilization Commission to develop their markets.

Jim Olson shows us what’s happening at Garden Dwellers farm and ranch.

(Barry Mawby, Gardendwellers Farm) “Fresh is so much better.”

That’s the idea that spawned Gardendwellers Farm back in 2002.

(Barry Mawby, Gardendwellers Farm) “This row is dill. This row is cilantro.”

Dill, cilantro, chives, parsley, oregano, a full range of herbs can be found peeking out of the ground here.

(Barry Mawby, Gardendwellers Farm) “Gardendwellers Farm was developed for a niche market.”

That market is pretty much North Dakota – although herbs from this central North Dakota farm have made some long trips.

(Barry Mawby, Gardendwellers Farm) “We ship as far as New Orleans to New Orleans Lager.”

Now, thanks to a seven thousand dollar grant from the state Ag Products Utilization Commission, they’ll be working on freeze drying their herbs to help expand their reach.

(Barry Mawby, Gardendwellers Farm) “Freeze-drying will help maintain the flavor and nutrients in the product and give it a 20-year shelf life.”

On the other side of the property, these sheep are the core of Gardendwellers Ranch – started by son Adam two years ago.

(Adam Mawby, Gardendwellers Ranch) “The main focus for it was providing a healthy meat source for my neighbors, my family, the community of North Dakota.”

He’s raising a crop of seven lambs – along with about as many eyes and rams – with a goal of showing North Dakotans that sheep can be part of a healthful meal. His ranch received a 32-hundred dollar APUC grant to spread the word.

(Adam Mawby, Gardendwellers Ranch) “I’m going to be giving away free samples of lamb – one pound ground with a bunch of recipes, how to cook, how to prepare.”

He’ll be hitting farmers markets across the northern tier of the starting this month. He says his ranch – which also includes dozens of free-range chickens – has a three-pronged mission.

(Adam Mawby, Gardendwellers Ranch) “Healthy soil, healthy animals, healthy meals.”

Neither the ranch nor the herb farm provides enough income to be a fulltime business – both Adam and Barry have other jobs to support the business. But they’re both hoping the grants will help them grow a bit closer to reaching that level.

Near Esmond, Jim Olson, KX News.

Another unusual aspect of Gardendwellers is its focus on agri-tourism.

The farm and ranch have hosted more than six thousand visitors over the years for tours and seminars.