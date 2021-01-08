Essentia Health starts process to acquire CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck, other CHI facilities in ND and MN

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck, along with several other CHI facilities in North Dakota and Minnesota, will join Essentia Health later in 2021, according to a statement issued today.

Essentia Health and CommonSpirit Health, which owns healthcare facilities operating under the CHI name, have signed a letter of intent for Essentia to acquire CHI in Bismarck, along with other CHI hospitals, associated clinics, living communities, home health and hospice agencies in the two states.

The letter of intent is the first step in the process of reaching a formal agreement to transfer ownership of the facilities. It is projected that the CHI facilities could join Essentia Health as early as this summer.

Essentia operates health care facilities in rural communities across North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

CommonSpirit, which was formed when Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI) combined with Dignity Health in 2019, operates facilities in Iowa, Nebraska, and Wisconsin in addition to North Dakota and Minnesota.

